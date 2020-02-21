Slovakia FM to visit Armenia

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajcak, will pay an official visit to Armenia on February 24, the Armenian foreign ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS:On February 24 the Slovak FM is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at 10:15 Yerevan time. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference at 11:30.