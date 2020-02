On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on conferring the rank of the third degree justice state adviser to chairman of the Investigation Committee Igor Grigoryan.

February 21, 2020, 11:44 Igor Grigoryan conferred the rank of the third degree justice state adviser

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated the above-said.