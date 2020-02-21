On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the protection of human rights and cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian states was discussed during the meeting.

Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan and other officials partook at the meeting.