From March 1 of the current year, a new order of providing young teachers with additional payment will be applied.

February 21, 2020, 11:26 New order of providing additional payment to teachers being sent to remote settlements will be applied

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: It refers those teachers who will be sent to other settlements. Minister of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Narine Aghabalyan, said during the legislative and executive question and answer session at the NA February 21, 2020 session. The minister noted that, according to the current order, the teachers were sent to another place for a term of 3 years, and if desired, a second contract was signed for another 3 years.