China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,236

The death toll from the new coronavirus has climbed to 2,236 in China, and 18,264 people recovered, China's National Health Commission said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The death toll increased by 118 in the past 24 hours, and 2,109 people recovered in the last day. The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China exceeded 75,400, increasing by 889 in the past day. The largest number of fatalities is reported in Hubei province — 115 in the last 24 hours. Around 62,400 confirmed cases are registered in Hubei, where the new coronavirus outbreak was first reported in late December 2019. The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.


     

Armenia's Pashinyan: Discussion with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev in Munich is turning point

Discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, I think, is a turning point. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in an interview with the state-funded Public Television of Armenia yesterday, news.am reports.

Today, Artsakh is firmly following the path it has taken

On February 20, 1988, 32 years ago, an extraordinary session of the 20th convocation Council of People’s...

The result of the Karabakh movement is today’s Republic of Artsakh. Ashot Ghulyan

At the first sitting of the 11th session of the sixth convocation of the National Assembly of Artsakh...

‘That day solidified our unity’: President Sarkissian offers congratulations on Artsakh Revival Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a congratulatory message on Artsakh’s Revival Day.

Armenian Assembly of America: US interest in Armenia has grown

The US interest in Armenia has grown significantly, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly),...

President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address on the Artsakh Revival Day

On 20 February President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address on the Artsakh Revival Day, Central...

Bako Sahakyan receives Prosecutor General of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 3,6 %

In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...

Igor Grigoryan conferred the rank of the third degree justice state adviser

On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on conferring the rank of the third degree justice state adviser to chairman of the Investigation Committee Igor Grigoryan.

Bako Sahakyan received Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan

On 21 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Human Rights Defender of the Republic...

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Martouni regional center

On 19 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Martouni regional center convened a working...

Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan

On 18 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the...

Telethon 2019: Donations are ongoing

3 months after the Telethon, the flow of donations continues, with the total reaching $11,155,985 as...

Famous French chefs will hold trainings in Artsakh

From August 4 to 10, of the current year, renowned representatives of the French culinary arts will organize...

Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

Armenia and the European Union will soon sign an agreement on a common aviation zone, Chairwoman of the...

Armenia’s Prosecutor General meets Artsakh top brass

Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan had a meeting with the Artsakh military’s commanders and military police representatives on February 20 in Stepanakert as part of the cooperation between the two countries, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

Chief of Military Police dismissed

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the...

Armenia PM submits to President proposal to dismiss two army officials

The Armenian President's Office has received a proposal from the Prime Minister's Office to relieve Artur...

Armenia armed forces’ general staff chief: I'm not going to resign

I'm not going to resign. Artak Davtyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, said...

Artsakh Defense Army serviceman receives fatal firearm injury

Today at around 7 p.m. contractual serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh Hayk Asryan...

Armenia defense minister to travel to Belarus

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan will be in Belarus on an official...

Two soldiers die in Artsakh

Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound...

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set to return to Arsenal this summer

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Iranians head to polls to elect new parliament, 6 Iranian-Armenians among candidates

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,236

Coronavirus: South Korea steps up measures as infections spike

Australia extends ban on China arrivals to fourth week on coronavirus worries

Russia, Turkey and Iran working to agree on date for Syria summit

