At the first sitting of the 11th session of the sixth convocation of the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic, the Speaker of the Parliament Ashot Ghulyan congratulated on the Artsakh Revival Day.

February 20, 2020, 12:45 The result of the Karabakh movement is today’s Republic of Artsakh. Ashot Ghulyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Ashot Ghulyan noted in his speech that in the calendar of events, February was a real concentration of the most dramatic and fatal events of the modern history of Artsakh, as February 20, in justice, is considered the launch of the national-liberation struggle of the Armenian people in 1988.

On the 20th of February 1988 an extraordinary session of the Regional Council of the Nagorno-Karabagh Autonomous Region was held in Stepanakert; a preliminary decision was made, afterwards we entered a new completely different, historical stage. Artsakh NA Speaker noted that 32 years ago, just these days, the people of Artsakh was recognized by the world for their struggle aimed at the restoration of historical justice, the protection of human rights and freedoms, universal and national value. “The public’s resolution was supported from all Armenians living in our motherland and around the world.