On 20 February President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address on the Artsakh Revival Day, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

"Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my most heartfelt congratulations on the Artsakh Revival Day. On the 20th of February 1988 an extraordinary session of the Regional Council of the Nagorno-Karabagh Autonomous Region was held in Stepanakert and lent legitimacy to our people's perennial aspirations and announced the start of realizing their cherished dreams and goals.

The session took place despite the brutal oppressions of the dictatorial Azerbaijan, it took place in strict conformity with democratic principles and norms, complying with the letter and spirit of the law. And for the decision was made, a decision for which our people had been fighting for decades. It was a struggle aimed at the restoration of historical justice, the protection of human rights and freedoms, universal and national values.

It was a struggle the whole Armenian people stood for in Karabagh, Mother Armenia and the Diaspora.

This very day became the symbol of our people's courage, determination and love for freedom, our nation-wide solidarity.

Dear compatriots, I once again congratulate our whole people on this memorable holiday and wish peace and greatest success on the path of the building our national state."