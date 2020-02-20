Armenian Assembly of America: US interest in Armenia has grown

The US interest in Armenia has grown significantly, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly), lawyer Anthony Barsamian told the Voice of America.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, if the Armenian-American relations were marked in 2019 with the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the two houses of the US Congress and the allocation of about $60mn US assistance to Armenia, the prospects are wider this year. Anthony Barsamian said Armenia’s progress is also observed within the US leadership circles. “The US side shows interest to supporting Armenia’s new democracy, as a country which is recording progress on this path day by day. As an American-Armenian I expect more from my government and during my meetings with the US leadership I state that it’s the best time to help Armenia to carry out real judicial reforms”, he said.

He said while the fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide will continue until the recognition of this tragedy also by the US President, as Ronald Reagan [40th US President] did in the 1980s, the commercial and investment prospects should play much greater role in the agenda of the Armenian-US ties. Barsamian said Armenians living abroad should be engaged in the promotion of these issues.