Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Renowned Armenian actor, director, screenwriter, People's Artist of the Republic of Armenia, and Honorable Citizen of Yerevan Yervand Manaryan has passed away. His granddaughter, Lilit Manaryan wrote on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Manaryan was born in 1924 in Arak, Iran. He immigrated to Armenia in 1946 and enrolled in the Yerevan Theatrical Art Institute, graduating the filmmaking faculty in 1952. Besides acting, he was also directing and scriptwriting. In 2003, he was awarded the title of Merited Artist. In October 2018, PM Pashinyan awarded Manaryan the title of People’s Artist of Armenia. A year later, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan awarded the artist the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan.