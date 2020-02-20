Artsakhpress

Culture

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Renowned Armenian actor, director, screenwriter, People's Artist of the Republic of Armenia, and Honorable Citizen of Yerevan Yervand Manaryan has passed away. His granddaughter, Lilit Manaryan wrote on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Manaryan was born in 1924 in Arak, Iran. He immigrated to Armenia in 1946 and enrolled in the Yerevan Theatrical Art Institute, graduating the filmmaking faculty in 1952. Besides acting, he was also directing and scriptwriting. In 2003, he was awarded the title of Merited Artist. In October 2018, PM Pashinyan awarded Manaryan the title of People’s Artist of Armenia. A year later, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan awarded the artist the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan.


     

‘That day solidified our unity’: President Sarkissian offers congratulations on Artsakh Revival Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a congratulatory message on Artsakh’s Revival Day.

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic of Artakh, construction of apartments and apartment buildings will be carried out this year at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Defense Army, the Artsakh Investment Fund and other private investments.

Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Martouni regional center

On 19 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Martouni regional center convened a working consultation with the members of theregional administration and community heads to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic projects, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Chief of Military Police dismissed

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the defense ministry Artur Baghdasaryan, the Presidential Office stated.

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan's backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

'We should stand by the people of Artsakh' - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Renowned Armenian actor, director dies

Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

UN chief: Coronavirus outbreak 'not out of control' but 'very dangerous situation

