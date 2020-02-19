Bako Sahakyan receives Prosecutor General of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia Arthur Davtyan on February 19, informed the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the cooperation between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic acting Prosecutor-General Aramayis Avagyan.