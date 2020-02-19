Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation in the Martouni regional center

On 19 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan in the Martouni regional center convened a working consultation with the members of theregional administration and community heads to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of socioeconomic projects, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.