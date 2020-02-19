Artsakhpress

Aliyev’s “show” in Munich shows Azerbaijan’s desire of region without Armenians, argues researcher

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev went to the Munich Security Conference panel discussion with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan just to make a show, says researcher on Azerbaijan Taron Hovhannisyan from the Orbeli Analytical Research Center.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Let’s focus on with what disdain Aliyev was speaking about self-determination. Until now, at least, we were seeing such cases at lower levels, while now Aliyev is announcing, that if Armenians want to self-determinate, in his words “for the second time”, they should “find other place”, and not as he put it “in Azerbaijan”. With this statement, Ilham Aliyev factually once again reiterated their mentality, they need territories, in this case Karabakh, without Armenians, generally the region without Armenians,” Hovhannisyan said. Taron Hovhannisyan said this approach is the Azerbaijanis’ policy which has entered the highest echelons. “Basically Ilham Aliyev went to the meeting to make a show. He didn’t go there to present any agenda. We went there to make statements that don’t whatsoever relate to the settlement of the conflict. This means that Azerbaijan is not ready and doesn’t want to settle the Karabakh conflict, it simply wants to make shows and voice its thoughts under which the thesis of Karabakh without Armenians, and generally the region without Armenians is concealed,” Hovhannisyan said.


     

Economy

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic of Artakh, construction of apartments and apartment buildings will be carried out this year at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Defense Army, the Artsakh Investment Fund and other private investments.

Society

Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan

On 18 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

Military

Chief of Military Police dismissed

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on dismissing Chief of the Military Police of the defense ministry Artur Baghdasaryan, the Presidential Office stated.

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Culture

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

Peter Balakian, Aram Arkun to present book about medieval Armenian capital

Sport

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set to return to Arsenal this summer

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Diaspora

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

Turkey’s Erdogan visits Armenian MP receiving medical treatment at home

International

UN chief: Coronavirus outbreak 'not out of control' but 'very dangerous situation

Russia temporarily bans Chinese nationals from entering country amid coronavirus outbreak

Death toll from new coronavirus in China surpasses 2,000

Trump says working on Idlib plan with Erdoğan

