Death toll from new coronavirus in China surpasses 2,000

The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has climbed to 2,004, while over 14,300 people recovered, and the number of confirmed cases exceeded 74,100, China's National Health Commission said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: On Tuesday, the Chinese authorities reported over 72,400 confirmed coronavirus cases in Hubei, along with 1,868 fatalities and over 12,500 recoveries. According to latest updates, the mortality rate of the new coronavirus in China reached 2.7%. Most people infected with the new coronavirus are reported from Hubei province (over 61,310), where the death toll climbed to 1,921 and 9,128 people recovered. In Beijing, 387 cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed, four people died and 130 more recovered.