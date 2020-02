A number of US Congress members have announced that at the invitation of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) side, their staff will travel to Nagorno-Karabakh to follow the March 31 elections there, news.am reports, citing the Voice of America. Azerbaijan does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Whether or not Azerbaijan recognizes Karabakh's independence, life there will continue to evolve, according to Congresswoman Jackie Kanchelian-Speier who has Armenian roots. She added that it is very important that the democracy there is continuous. Congressman Frank Pallone's senior adviser, James Johnson, is also planning to travel as part of the US Congress staff to Karabakh to monitor the elections there.