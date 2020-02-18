Russian and Turkish delegation started the second round of talks over situation in Idlib, news.am reports, citing Anadolu agency.
Russia, Turkey hold 2nd round of talks on Idlib
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The officials gathered for the two-day closed-door talks in the Russian capital. The first round of talks was held in Ankara on February 8 and 10. Russian side held consultations with the Turkish delegation led by Turkey’s deputy foreign minister Sedat Onal, as well as a conversation with the official representative of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin. The situation in Idlib deteriorated dramatically after the Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to introduce a regime of silence, but the terrorists only intensified their attacks. As a result, military experts from the Russian Federation and Turkey died. The Syrian army retaliated against, seizing the city of Saraqib on February 5.