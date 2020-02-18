Armenia armed forces’ general staff chief: I'm not going to resign

I'm not going to resign. Artak Davtyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, said this at a press conference today, referring to the recent deaths in the army,news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Of the 13 victims you stress, 4 were due to illness, and 4 were due to an accident," he said. “In the case of some casualties, I participated in the funeral and I was in those military units."