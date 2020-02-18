On 18 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the development of knowledge-intensive spheres and within this context the cooperation of the two Armenian republics were addressed at the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic minister of economics and industrial infrastructures Levon Grigoryan.