International donors on Monday pledged 1.15 billion euros ($1.25 billion) to help Albania recover from a powerful earthquake last year, Euronews reports, citing the EU chief, more than double the sum expected by Tirana.

February 18, 2020, 10:01 Albania to get 15 bn Euros in quake recovery

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Good news for the people of Albania: We've surpassed our target for the reconstruction of Albania and reached a total of 1.15 billion euros, incl. 400 million euros in EU contributions," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. "I'm overwhelmed by the support. Once again Europe stands together when it matters most!" European states and institutions contributed, along with other countries including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates as well as international financial institutions. "I am so happy and I am so so humbled by all of this," Rama said. "We need now not to fail our friends and to make reconstruction in Albania a stunning example."