Armenian pastry chefs have won 6 medals at the Culinary Olympics during the ongoing Intergastra International Trade Fair in Stuttgart, Germany.

February 17, 2020, 17:17 Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Pastry chefs Iskuhi Hambardzumyan, Marine Khalatyan, Karine Harutyunyan, Seda Mazmanyan and Melanya Simonyan are presenting their work in a single stand.

Iskuhi Hambardzumyan told Armenpress their team has already won 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. The competition runs through February 15-19. “We’ve presented very interesting works made from sugar flowers. Our work gained attention from the very beginning and received appreciation, for which we are very happy,” she said. Intergastra is a trade fair for the hotel and gastronomy business.