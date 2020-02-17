Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Australia will evacuate more than 200 of its citizens onboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

Australia to evacuate more than 200 citizens from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Morrison said the passengers will depart on Wednesday and will be taken to Australia’s tropical north, where they will be required to be quarantined for another 14 days, Reuters reported.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

More than 350 passengers onboard the Diamond Princess have tested positive for coronavirus, including 24 Australians.

“For those more than 200 Australians who will be returning to Australia, we are going to have to require a further 14-day quarantine period to be put in place on their return to Darwin,” Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.

Morrison also said space on the Qantas Airways plane will be provided for an unspecified number of New Zealand citizens on the cruise ship.

Those passengers will be transferred to New Zealand when they arrive in Darwin, Morrison said. Despite passengers’ spending two weeks confined to their cabins, some of which were windowless, Australian health officials said a further quarantine period was necessary.

“Given there has been recent cases, we cannot be absolutely sure that any of the currently well people on the ship who are coming home on Wednesday are not carrying the virus,” said Brendan Murphy, Australia’s chief medical officer.

On Sunday, the United States evacuated about 400 citizens from the Diamond Princess, while Canada, Italy, South Korea and Hong Kong have also announced plans to repatriate passengers.


     

Politics

Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nepal

On February 13, Ambassador of Armenia to Nepal Armen Martirosyan presented his credentials to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the Armenian foreign ministry stated.

All news from section

Baku is not ready for any normal, constructive steps: David Babayan

The Pashinyan-Aliyev debate held in Munich once again proves that Baku is not ready for any normal,...

Armenia emigration is stopping, PM Pashinyan says in Berlin

Since 2018 the number of Armenian citizens seeking status in the EU territory has reduced by more than...

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenians will view Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh as attack on Armenia

One of the participants of the meeting hosted by Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a representative of the...

Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee

On 13 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee...

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Syrian Parliament has unanimously adopted a resolution on recognizing and condemning the Armenian...

Armenian PM and his delegation arrive in Berlin on working visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the delegation led by him arrived in Berlin on a working...

Economy

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic of Artakh, construction of apartments and apartment buildings will be carried out this year at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Defense Army, the Artsakh Investment Fund and other private investments.

All news from section

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 3,6 %

In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.

Society

Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan

On 18 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received minister of high-tech industry of the Republic of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

All news from section

Telethon 2019: Donations are ongoing

3 months after the Telethon, the flow of donations continues, with the total reaching $11,155,985 as...

Famous French chefs will hold trainings in Artsakh

From August 4 to 10, of the current year, renowned representatives of the French culinary arts will organize...

Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

Armenia and the European Union will soon sign an agreement on a common aviation zone, Chairwoman of the...

A new kindergarten will operate in Taghaser community

With the co-financing of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's French affiliate and the Government of Artsakh...

Over 50 programs implemented in social sphere in 2019 in Artsakh

In 2019, Artsakh Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement provided the implementation of state...

Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture award

"Parasite" made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win...

Military

Armenia armed forces’ general staff chief: I'm not going to resign

I'm not going to resign. Artak Davtyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, said this at a press conference today, referring to the recent deaths in the army,news.am reports.

All news from section

Artsakh Defense Army serviceman receives fatal firearm injury

Today at around 7 p.m. contractual serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh Hayk Asryan...

Armenia defense minister to travel to Belarus

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan will be in Belarus on an official...

Two soldiers die in Artsakh

Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On February 6, the OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

CIS, SCO, CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Moscow in June

Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),...

Russia, Turkey hold 2nd round of talks on Idlib
Japan approves bill to help firms to develop 5G, drone technologies
Europe can only be stronger with Russia,' claims Moldova's president
Giant Soleimani statue unveiled by Hezbollah in Lebanon near Israel border
Armenia armed forces’ general staff chief: I'm not going to resign
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Stepanakert will celebrate Book Presenting Day

All news from section

France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

Peter Balakian, Aram Arkun to present book about medieval Armenian capital

Sport

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

All news from section

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set to return to Arsenal this summer

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Diaspora

Armenian pastry chefs win 6 medals at Culinary Olympics in Germany

All news from section

Artsakh Security Council chief: Terrorist groups surrendered areas adjacent to Aleppo to Syria government troops

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

Turkey’s Erdogan visits Armenian MP receiving medical treatment at home

International

Japan approves bill to help firms to develop 5G, drone technologies

All news from section

Giant Soleimani statue unveiled by Hezbollah in Lebanon near Israel border

Europe can only be stronger with Russia,' claims Moldova's president

Albania to get 15 bn Euros in quake recovery

Most Read

month

week

day

Search