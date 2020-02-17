Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Nepal

On February 13, Ambassador of Armenia to Nepal Armen Martirosyan presented his credentials to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, the Armenian foreign ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: After the ceremony of presenting credentials the Ambassador had a private meeting with the President of Nepal during which they discussed the more effective directions of the bilateral cooperation. The sides highlighted the mutual cooperation of the two countries within the UN. The Armenian Ambassador and the President of Nepal also exchanged views on a number of other issues of bilateral interest.