At the initiative of ARF "Aram Manukyan" Students' Union and with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh, an event dedicated to the Book Presenting Day will be held in Stepanakert.

February 17, 2020, 12:29 Stepanakert to celebrate Book Presenting Day

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Vahagn Khachatryan, a member of the Aram Manukyan Student Union, said that during the event people will have an opportunity to donate a book to the Book Bank, where all the collected books will be donated to the Aghavno village school of Kashatagh region.

“We expect the active participation of our citizens. The donation will continue until March 1. I should note that first time the donation to the Book Bank was organized in 2018. At that time we donated about 1800 books to the library of the Qashunik village school in the Kashatagh region. I would like to mention that exclusively resettled regions are selected,” he noted.