Today at around 7 p.m. contractual serviceman of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh Hayk Asryan (born in 1997) received a fatal firearm injury in unknown circumstances in the maintenance station of one of the military units of the Defense Army stationed in the eastern direction, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh.

February 14, 2020, 22:10 Artsakh Defense Army serviceman receives fatal firearm injury