Artsakhpress

International

Russia urges Turkey against ‘provocative comments’ on Syria

Moscow has called for restraint after a Turkish parliamentarian blamed Russia for the recent deaths of Turkish troops in clashes with Syrian government forces attempting to liberate the militant-held Idlib province, RT reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi, MHP), had argued in the Turkish parliament that Moscow and Damascus were responsible for the deaths of 13 Turkish soldiers over the past week.

“We consider it unacceptable to use the tragic events to ‘score points’ in the domestic political debate,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Turkish lawmakers ought to “refrain from provocative comments, which by no means contribute to a constructive dialogue between our countries on the issue of a Syrian settlement.”

Russia sees as the main priority reducing the level of violence on the ground, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during the regular press briefing on Thursday, noting that Moscow and Ankara were working together on a “comprehensive solution” to the Idlib problem. “It should be emphasized that all de-escalation zones in Syria were created as a temporary measure, which should in no way infringe on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, nor or impede the fight against terrorists recognized as such by the UN Security Council,” Zakharova added.


     

Politics

Armenia emigration is stopping, PM Pashinyan says in Berlin

Since 2018 the number of Armenian citizens seeking status in the EU territory has reduced by more than a double, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting in the Berlin Friedrich Ebert Foundation when asked about the reforms’ impact on the emigration pace.

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenians will view Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh as attack on Armenia

One of the participants of the meeting hosted by Friedrich Ebert Foundation, a representative of the...

Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee

On 13 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee...

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Syrian Parliament has unanimously adopted a resolution on recognizing and condemning the Armenian...

Armenian PM and his delegation arrive in Berlin on working visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the delegation led by him arrived in Berlin on a working...

Bako Sahakyan received a group of the Artsakh Movement activists

On 13 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of the Artsakh Movement activists.

Azerbaijan tries to instrumentalize NK conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy – MFA spox

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the question relating to the recent...

Economy

More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic of Artakh, construction of apartments and apartment buildings will be carried out this year at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Defense Army, the Artsakh Investment Fund and other private investments.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Germany one of Armenia’s key partners: 2019 trade turnover grew by 4.2%

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Berlin on February...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 3,6 %

In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.

Society

Telethon 2019: Donations are ongoing

3 months after the Telethon, the flow of donations continues, with the total reaching $11,155,985 as of February 12th 2020. Since the beginning of December, the pledges have increased by $ 920,138․ Most of these funds are already been transferred into the bank accounts of the “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund and its affiliate organizations.

Famous French chefs will hold trainings in Artsakh

From August 4 to 10, of the current year, renowned representatives of the French culinary arts will organize...

Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

Armenia and the European Union will soon sign an agreement on a common aviation zone, Chairwoman of the...

A new kindergarten will operate in Taghaser community

With the co-financing of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's French affiliate and the Government of Artsakh...

Over 50 programs implemented in social sphere in 2019 in Artsakh

In 2019, Artsakh Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement provided the implementation of state...

Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture award

"Parasite" made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win...

Artsakh skin care product received EU laboratory certificate

The skin care product received at the "Natural" Laboratory of Shushi Technological University was accredited...

Military

Armenia defense minister to travel to Belarus

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan will be in Belarus on an official visit on February 13-14.

Two soldiers die in Artsakh

Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound...

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh,...

OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On February 6, the OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

CIS, SCO, CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Moscow in June

Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 200 times in passing week

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...

CSTO highlights enhancing Armenia’s arsenal, strengthening 102nd Russian base for bloc’s security

The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...

Russia urges Turkey against ‘provocative comments’ on Syria
President Sarkissian to participate in Munich Security Conference
Netherlands completes internal procedures for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenia and Germany eager to deepen economic partnership
Telethon 2019: Donations are ongoing
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

Peter Balakian, Aram Arkun to present book about medieval Armenian capital

The 3rd International Pottery Symposium "BrutArt" to be held in Artsakh

Sport

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reportedly set to return to Arsenal this summer

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Diaspora

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

Turkey’s Erdogan visits Armenian MP receiving medical treatment at home

Armenian serviceman killed in Syria

Earthquake in Turkey destroys part of Armenian church

International

Russia urges Turkey against ‘provocative comments’ on Syria

Over 1,700 Chinese medics infected with coronavirus

Iran threatens to hit Israel, US if ‘slightest error’ made

China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 1113

