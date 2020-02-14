President Sarkissian to participate in Munich Security Conference

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has left for the Federal Republic of Germany on a working visit.

He will be the keynote speaker during a discussion on Quantum Politics.

Sarkissian will present his Quantum Theory and speak about the global developments, global risks, new quantum technologies and systems and the quantum behavior of politics.