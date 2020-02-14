Netherlands completes internal procedures for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

On February 12, 2020, the Netherlands notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

