3 months after the Telethon, the flow of donations continues, with the total reaching $11,155,985 as of February 12th 2020. Since the beginning of December, the pledges have increased by $ 920,138․ Most of these funds are already been transferred into the bank accounts of the “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund and its affiliate organizations.

February 14, 2020, 12:52 Telethon 2019: Donations are ongoing

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: This year an unprecedented number of people participated in the all-Armenian fundraising, with 10,000 individuals and organizations from Armenia and Artsakh alone. Given the number of people involved in those organizations, the actual participation rate is much higher. Around 25,000 people from the Diaspora contributed to the Fund. According to the Fund’s new mission, emphasis is placed on participation, hence this year's numbers are very encouraging. We are grateful to each and every donor. Together we will create a stronger homeland.

#OneCupofCoffee As for online donations, the global network of the Armenian Fund has 5,000 online donors (1,550 of them are registered on the website of Armenia Fund, Inc. Los Angeles) with $560,000 annual total donations. In total around 1,938 of them joined our innovative recurring donation system, supporting the idea of”.