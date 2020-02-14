The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday threatened to target both Israel and the United States if they make an “error.”

February 14, 2020, 11:18 Iran threatens to hit Israel, US if ‘slightest error’ made

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iranian Major General Hossein Salami, who made the comment in a speech broadcast live on state TV, was responding to a report by The Times of Israel on recent remarks by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, The Times of Israel reports. Bennett said at a campaign event at a synagogue on Saturday that Jerusalem and Washington have agreed Israel will be in charge of countering Iranian influence in Syria, while the US will do so in Iraq.

Salami said that in light of that remark, Iran will view both countries as responsible in case of military action against it.

“If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of you,” he said, according to Reuters. He also warned Israel not to rely on the United States, Iran’s Press TV reported.

“You should [instead] definitely look to the sea because that is going to be your eventual residing place,” he was quoted as saying.

Salami was speaking at a ceremony to mark 40 days since the death of IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed alongside Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on January 3 by a US airstrike in Baghdad.

Earlier Thursday, a spokesman for the IRGC warned the US that the killing of Soleimani will lead to the “liberation” of Jerusalem.

“The cowardly and craven assassination of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by the Americans will lead to the liberation of Jerusalem by the grace of God,” Brig. Gen. Ramazan Sharif was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.