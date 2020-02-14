From August 4 to 10, of the current year, renowned representatives of the French culinary arts will organize training courses in Artsakh.

February 14, 2020, 11:14 Famous French chefs will hold trainings in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Director of “Paul Éluard's home” Francophone center”, Nelli Avanesyan told “Artsakhpress”.

The trainings will give an opportunity to discover the benefits of Artsakh nature.

“The first stage of the courses will be held on August 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10, and the second stage- on August 8 and 9. Our interlocutor informed that you must register in advance by submitting an application via email (guerguerian.gerard@gmail.com).