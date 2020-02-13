On 13 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee and met with the senior personnel of the structure at the head of committee chairman Igor Grigoryan to discuss various issues on the structure’s activity.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President consider important of the Investigation Committee become an independent state institution considering it among the key preconditions for the consolidation of legality in the country.