In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic of Artakh, construction of apartments and apartment buildings will be carried out this year at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Defense Army, the Artsakh Investment Fund and other private investments.

February 13, 2020, 16:24 More than 2 billion envisaged by the housing program for construction works

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesman of the Artsakh Urban Development Ministry Hunan Tadevosyan told "Artsakhpress".

According to him, the amount of construction works envisaged by the housing program will comprise 2 billion 250 million 471 thousand drams by 2020, which will be spent on the completion of the transferred and renovated facilities, as well as the start of new ones. The project of providing houses to families with 6 or more children will continue this year.