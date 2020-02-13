Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Syrian Parliament has unanimously adopted a resolution on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, Syria-based journalist Sarkis Kassargian told Armenpress.
On 13 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Republic Investigation Committee and met with the senior personnel of the structure at the head of committee chairman Igor Grigoryan to discuss various issues on the structure’s activity.
On 13 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of the Artsakh Movement activists.
In addition to the housing construction works carried out with funds from the state budget of the Republic of Artakh, construction of apartments and apartment buildings will be carried out this year at the expense of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Defense Army, the Artsakh Investment Fund and other private investments.
World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Armenia and the European Union will soon sign an agreement on a common aviation zone, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said in the Parliament.
"Parasite" made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win...
The skin care product received at the "Natural" Laboratory of Shushi Technological University was accredited...
The delegation headed by Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan will be in Belarus on an official visit on February 13-14.
Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound...
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...
The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
