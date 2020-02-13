Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the question relating to the recent early parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan.

February 13, 2020, 10:23 Azerbaijan tries to instrumentalize NK conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy – MFA spox

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MFA spokeswoman’s full response is presented below:

Question: Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan and their international assessment is already available. At the same time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement on the parliamentary elections, which inter alia states that voters from Nagorno Karabakh participated in those elections as well, and some newly elected parliamentarians are also elected representatives of Nagorno Karabakh. How would you comment on this?

Answer: On a number of occasions, we have stated that the establishment and enhancement of democratic societies in the region are in the interests of regional stability, development and prosperity.

We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers. As it was assessed by the preliminary report of the international observation mission and the heads of the observation mission, the elections were marred by systematic and gross violations.

Once again Azerbaijan tries to instrumentalize the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy and extremely low level of legitimacy of the elections. The false and empty claims of Azerbaijan pretending that representatives of Nagorno Karabakh have been elected in those elections vividly illustrate Azerbaijan's distorted perception of democracy.