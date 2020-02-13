Artsakhpress

Politics

Azerbaijan tries to instrumentalize NK conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy – MFA spox

Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan commented on the question relating to the recent early parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The MFA spokeswoman’s full response is presented below:
Question: Parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan and their international assessment is already available. At the same time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement on the parliamentary elections, which inter alia states that voters from Nagorno Karabakh participated in those elections as well, and some newly elected parliamentarians are also elected representatives of Nagorno Karabakh. How would you comment on this?
Answer: On a number of occasions, we have stated that the establishment and enhancement of democratic societies in the region are in the interests of regional stability, development and prosperity.
We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers. As it was assessed by the preliminary report of the international observation mission and the heads of the observation mission, the elections were marred by systematic and gross violations.
Once again Azerbaijan tries to instrumentalize the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a cover up of its failure in democracy and extremely low level of legitimacy of the elections. The false and empty claims of Azerbaijan pretending that representatives of Nagorno Karabakh have been elected in those elections vividly illustrate Azerbaijan's distorted perception of democracy.
The people of Artsakh have never participated in the elections of Azerbaijan either now, or throughout the entire history of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We would like to recall that the people of Artsakh will exercise their right to vote in the upcoming nationwide elections to be held in their Homeland on March 31, in which the people of Artsakh will elect their representatives - the President and the members of the National Assembly through free expression of will.

     

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

A new kindergarten will operate in Taghaser community

With the co-financing of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's French affiliate and the Government of Artsakh Republic, a new kindergarten is being built in the Taghaser community of Hadrut region.

Armenia defense minister to travel to Belarus

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan will be in Belarus on an official visit on February 13-14.

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 1113

