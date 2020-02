Artur Aleksanyan was named a five times champion of Europe in the 2020 European Wrestling Championship in Rome.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: He and Gevorg Gharibyan won gold in the tournament being held in the Italian capital from February 10 through 16.

Aleksanyan’s rival in the final round was Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili (w/c 97kg).