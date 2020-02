Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military position on February 12, at around 11:30, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh stated, adding that the circumstances around the incident are yet to be determined

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Investigation is underway.

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed on Facebook that one more soldier, Tigran Mkhoyan, has also been killed.

Artsakh MOD shares the grave grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and associates of the deceased servicemen.