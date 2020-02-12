Artsakh's Conservative Party's head David Babayan submitted to the CEC of Artsakh documents for participating in the presidential election.

February 12, 2020, 13:52 Artsakh's Conservative Party's head submits documents to participate in presidential elections

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Dear compatriots, friends, party members,

As required by law today the Conservative Party of Artsakh submitted to the Central Electoral Commission the registration documents of candidate to the President of the Republic David Babayan, as well as documents for the registration of the electoral list of the Conservative Party of Artsakh for the participation in the Parliamentarian elections scheduled for March 31 of the current year," the statement said.