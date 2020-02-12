Armenian PM heading for Germany, will meet with Merkel

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Germany on February 13-15.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. Also, they will make statements for the media.

Pashinyan will also meet with President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

The Armenian PM will meet with the German scientific, expert circles at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation of the Social Democratic Party.

On February 14 Pashinyan will depart for Munich to take part in the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. On the sidelines of the Conference the Armenian PM will have several bilateral meetings.