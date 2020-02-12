Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed various aspects of the Syrian settlement, including in the context of the aggravation of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. News.am reports that according to the Kremlin’s press service, the phone talk was initiated by the Turkish side.

February 12, 2020, 13:32 Putin and Erdogan hold phone talks, discuss situation in Idlib

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The importance of the full implementation of the existing Russian-Turkish deal, including the Sochi memorandum of September 17, 2018, was noted.



The parties agreed to conduct additional contacts via the relevant departments.

The situation in Idlib sharply worsened after the Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to introduce a regime of silence, but the terrorists only intensified their attacks. Military experts from Russia and Turkey died as a result. The Syrian army retaliated against extremists, taking the city of Saraqib near Idlib on February 5. Milliyet reported on February 7, three out of 12 Turkish observation posts are located in territories controlled by Damascus.

On the morning of February 11, the Syrian opposition, supported by Turkey, launched large-scale attacks against the Syrian army in two directions - the city of Saraqib and the village of Neurab. The opposition offensive was carried out under the powerful fire cover of Turkish artillery. Supporters of the terrorist organization Al-Nusra Front took an active part in battles. Syrian army units repelled these attacks. The militants suffered significant losses of those killed and wounded.