With the co-financing of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's French affiliate and the Government of Artsakh Republic, a new kindergarten is being built in the Taghaser community of Hadrut region.

February 12, 2020, 11:19 A new kindergarten will operate in Taghaser community

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the community of Taghaser, Armen Budaghyan told “Artsakhpress”. Armen Budaghyan said that the construction of the building began in October of last year. “The kindergarten is designed for 50 children. I must say that there hasn’t been a kindergarten in the village before. There is a special group for about 13 pre-school children in the former building of the village administration, "he added.

Armen Budaghyan informed that, in total, the village has 60 children in the kindergarten. The new kindergarten is designed for two groups. It will be put into operation in 2021.