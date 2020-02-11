Over 50 programs implemented in social sphere in 2019 in Artsakh

In 2019, Artsakh Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement provided the implementation of state policy in the main directions of social protection sphere.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: As Artsakhpress informs, Samvel Avanesyan, Artsakh Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement, said the aforementioned during the press conference on Tuesday. He emphasized that the ministry focused on the improvement of the demographic situation as well as of pension and employment systems; issues of disabled, elderly people, women and children.