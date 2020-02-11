Court issues ruling on Samvel Babayan’s case

February 11, 2020 15:08

ECHR indicates every Armenian who would fall under Azerbaijani control is under danger – MFA

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) indicates that every Armenian who would fall under the control of the Azerbaijani authorities, regardless of his or her status, is subjected to a life threat, Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement made over the ECHR ruling on “Saribekyan and Balyan vs Azerbaijan” case.