Greta Thunberg teams with BBC Studios on documentary series

BBC Studios’ Science Unit will team with environmental activist Greta Thunberg for a documentary series focusing on the young activist’s international campaign, Variety reports.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) indicates that every Armenian who would fall under the control of the Azerbaijani authorities, regardless of his or her status, is subjected to a life threat, Foreign Ministry of Armenia said in a statement made over the ECHR ruling on “Saribekyan and Balyan vs Azerbaijan” case.
A meeting of the heads of the Armenian diplomatic missions accredited in Europe and international and...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed issues relating to the...
On 11 February, the Artsakh Republic court of first instance denied the request to restore the registration...
On 10 February President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to Hero of Artsakh, holder of the...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit...
On 7 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan for the contribution to the sphere of musical...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...
In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...
World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.
The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State...
Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded...
In 2019, Artsakh Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Resettlement provided the implementation of state policy in the main directions of social protection sphere.
"Parasite" made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win...
The skin care product received at the "Natural" Laboratory of Shushi Technological University was accredited...
The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will...
The seismological network of Armenia registered a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, on February...
Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health...
On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...
On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.
On February 6, the OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...
Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),...
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...
The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...
On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...
A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
