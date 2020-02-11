Armenian President and King of Jordan discuss cooperation potential at Yerevan meeting

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed issues relating to the cooperation potential of the two countries in different areas during their meeting in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We had wonderful discussions with His Majesty today and yesterday. We discussed the cooperation potential of our countries in the fields of tourism, education, science, technologies, security and agriculture”, the Armenian President said following the meeting with the King of Jordan at the Presidential Palace.