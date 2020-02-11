Armenians in China, Hong Kong and Armenia are extending their support to China in a touching video in the country’s battle against the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

February 11, 2020, 11:22 ‘Jia You’ – Armenians show support to Wuhan and China in fighting coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The video showcases Armenian community members, including numerous children, living in various cities in China, Armenia and Hong Kong sending their encouragements to the Chinese people and authorities. The video also features Armenian students studying Chinese at the Confucius Institute in Yerevan.

In the video, titled “#ArmeniansWithChina – Armenians Supporting China in its Fight against the Coronavirus”, the Armenians are also proclaiming “Wuhan Jia You”, “China Jia You”, a reference to the Chinese expression roughly meaning Stay Strong that residents of Wuhan famously chanted out of their windows amid the lockdown to boost morale.