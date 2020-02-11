Zarif: Iran ready to help maintain sovereignty, independence of Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help maintain Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Zarif called for the political solution as the only way to resolve the crisis in Syria. Also, both sides discussed the recent developments concerning Syria along with the issues of mutual interest. The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in various fields.