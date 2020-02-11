France’s Palace of Versailles to host commemoration concert for Armenian Genocide

The Palace of Versailles in France will host a concert to commemorate the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide on 24 April marking the tragedy’s 105th anniversary.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The music expressing the voice of the Armenian people and its multi-millennial history will be interpreted in the Royal Chapel, the Palace of Versailles website reported.

Its capital Yerevan, one of the oldest cities in the world, was founded in 782 BC and, in the 4th century, Armenia became one of the first Christian kingdoms.