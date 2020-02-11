Coronavirus: Senior Chinese officials 'removed' from post as death toll passes 1,000

China has "removed" several senior officials over their handling of the coronavirus outbreak - as the death toll passed 1,000.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The party secretary for the Hubei Health Commission, and the head of the commission, were among those who lost their jobs.

They are the most senior officials to be demoted so far, according to BBC News. The deputy director of the local Red Cross was also removed for "dereliction of duty" over "handling of donations".

On Monday, some 103 died in Hubei province alone, a daily record, and the national death toll is now 1,016.

But the number of new infections nationally was down almost 20% from the day before, from 3,062 to 2,478. Hubei's health commission confirmed 2,097 new cases in the province on Monday, down from 2,618 the previous day.