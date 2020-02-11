Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 1,016

A total of 108 people died of pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus in China in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 1,016, China's National Health Commission said on its website, reports TASS news agency.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As of 24:00, February 10 (19:00 Moscow time), the number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus reached 42,638 in China, with 1,016 deaths. A total of 3,996 people recovered and have been discharged from hospitals”, the commission said in a statement.

The majority of cases in mainland China were reported in the central province of Hubei, where the deadly infection broke out in late 2019. By Tuesday, the region had 31,738 coronavirus patients, 974 of whom died.

Outside mainland China, 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Hong Kong (42 cases, one death), Macao (10 cases) and Taiwan (18 cases).