Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited his fellow party member MP, Istanbul Armenian Markar Esayan.

February 10, 2020, 14:27 Turkey’s Erdogan visits Armenian MP receiving medical treatment at home

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Twitter account of the Turkish President's press service reported that Erdogan visited ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) MP Esayan, who is receiving medical treatment at home for a long time, news.am reports.

Markar Esayan later went on Twitter and the thanked the Turkish president for the visit.