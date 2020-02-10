Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on February 8 held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias, the Armenian MFA stated.

February 10, 2020, 13:33 Armenian, Greek FMs discuss bilateral agenda over phone

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the phone talk the two FMs discussed broad range of issues of mutual interest relating to the Armenian-Greek agenda. Underlining the importance of the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus platform of this cooperation in strengthening the partnership and regional cooperation between the two countries, the ministers touched upon the preparations for the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece Summit to be held in Yerevan. The FMs also exchanged views urgent international and regional matters.